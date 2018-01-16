Loya death: Petitioners should know everything on case, observes SC

The Supreme Court on Friday termed as a 'serious matter' the issue of alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge BH Loya and sought response from Maharashtra government on pleas seeking an independent probe into it. (Photo: Facebook)

Mumbai: The Supreme Court while hearing plea seeking an independent probe into death of CBI judge BH Loya, on Tuesday, observed that it "was a matter where the petitioners should know everything".

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M M Shantanagoudar passed the direction after the Maharashtra government submitted before the court documents, including Loya's postmortem report, in a sealed cover.

The bench directed that all the documents be given to the petitioners within a week.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who appeared for the government told the bench that documents contained certain confidential material which cannot be shared in public and they cannot be given to petitioners

The petitioners in the case are Maharashtra-based journalist B R Lone and Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla.

The SC, without fixing any specific date, listed the matter for hearing after a week.

The matter which was listed for hearing on Monday was postponed to Tuesday as Justice Shantanagouder was on leave on Monday.

The top court said, "This matter requires bi-parte hearing rather than exparte".

At the time of his death, Loya was presiding over the CBI court hearing the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. He died of cardiac arrest on December 1, 2014, according to hospital records, a day after he attended the wedding ceremony and reception of the daughter of fellow Judge Sapna Josh.

In an unprecedented move in the annals of judiciary, four senior most judges of the Supreme Court on Friday questioned the “unilateral and biased” decisions of the Chief justice of India Dipak Misra in the allocation of “important” cases to junior judges.

They said though they wrote a seven-page letter to the CJI two months ago (on allocation of work), the allocation of two petitions on Friday seeking a probe into the death of former CBI sessions judge BH Loya who discharged BJP President Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case, to a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra (number 10 in the rank) triggered the controversy.