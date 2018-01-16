Lion will roar no more: Veteran journalist Gnani Sankaran passes away

Gnani's grieving family of wife and son, along with the large gathering of friends and admirers, handing over his body to the Madras Medical College for students' study and research on Monday evening, as per his wish (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Noted journalist and political analyst 'Gnani' Sankaran passed away here early Monday following a brief illness. He was 64 and is survived by his wife Padma and son Manush Nandan.

"He was undergoing dialysis. He complained of breathing difficulty last night and breathed his last at around 12.30 am", a relative said. He said the body was donated to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in keeping with his wish.

Sankaran had worked in the Indian Express Group and also edited several Tamil magazines. He was an editor at the Dinamani Kathir and at Junior Post, besides writing many articles in Junior Vikatan. He was the editor when Chutti Vikatan was launched. His O-Pakkangal written in Ananda Vikatan, Kumudan and Kalki were huge hits among the Tamil readers across the world.

There was not a subject that Gnani was not proficient in, be it politics, cinema, theatre, social issues, human rights, literature, and so on. He was also a good actor and an artist-his Bharatiyar portraits were a big draw at a public exhibition. Above all, he was a fierce believer in democratic values and did his best in propagating his strong views on freedom of expression, social equality and ethical living among the younger generation.

In April 2014 he unsuccessfully contested the Alandur by-poll representing the Aam Aadmi Party. He later quit AAP citing health issues. He was editor of Tamil magazine 'Deem Tharigida' and had also staged many plays on strong social issues over the last four decades with his drama troupe 'Pareeksha'.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami Opposition leader M.K.Stalin, PMK chief Dr S. Ramadoss, DMDK leader Vijayakant, AIADMK rebel TTV Dhinakaran and MDMK chief Vaiko were among the political leaders who paid condolences and paid rich tributes to Gnani.

Superstar Rajinikanth went to Gnani's house in KK Nagar in the morning to pay his last respects and console the family. "Gnani was my good friend and I was a great fan of his articles. He was a good writer, one who spoke strongly for the people. He always expressed his views without fear", Rajini told reporters outside Gnani's house.

Actor Kamal Hassan also condoled the demise of Gnani and tweeted his respects to the family for its decision to donate his body to the hospital-the family had only respected Gnani's noble decision taken during his lifetime, even when he was hale and healthy.

Hailing Gnani as a 'multi-faceted' personality, CM Palaniswami said his demise was a great loss to journalism. "I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved family members", he said in a statement. Gnani had done his B.A.in English literature as well as diploma in journalism from the Madras Christian College.