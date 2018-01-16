search on deccanchronicle.com
Karnataka to Goa: We didn’t rob you of Mahadayi water

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAUSHAD BIJAPUR AND VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Jan 16, 2018, 2:33 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 6:53 am IST
MB Patil clarified to the media that the govt halted work on Mahadayi as soon as the SC ordered a freeze in August 2017.
Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil at Mahadayi project site at Kankumbi, 50 km from Belagavi, on Monday.
BELAGAVI/ HUBBALLI: The row over sharing water of the river Mahadayi could well turn into a poll-eve powder keg with farmers in north Karnataka launching a political outfit, Janasamanyara Paksha, with a vow to complete the Kalasa-Banduri project within a month, and the Goa government filing a summary of arguments at the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal, New Delhi, on alleged diversion of the river by Karnataka, on Monday. 

Water Resources minister M.B. Patil clarified to the media that the state government halted work on Mahadayi project at Kankumbi as soon as the Supreme Court ordered a freeze in August 2017. 

 

During a visit to the project site at Kankumbi, Mr Patil accused BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah and state unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa, of resorting to drama and political gimmicks in order to divert people's attention after failing to get Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to the negotiations' table. 

“We have built two check-walls that prevent us (state government) from diverting water from Mahadayi through Kalasa nala to Malaprabha basin. Let any expert committee from CWC check the site at Kankumbi to verify these facts. We will expose all lies of the Goa government and BJP leaders on Mahadayi before the Tribunal when the case comes up for hearing in February," he added. 

Tags: mahadayi river dispute
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


