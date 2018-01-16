B'luru: 5 drunk men who assaulted 3 people on New Year's Eve, held

The video, which surfaced on Tuesday, showed five reportedly drunken people beating up three-bike borne people, Hilory said. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bengaluru: A video of a group of five 'drunk' men assaulting three-motorbike borne people reportedly on the eve of New Year in Bengaluru has surfaced leading to their detention by police on Tuesday.

Five people allegedly assaulted three, including a woman, after their bike brushed aside the leg of one of the bystanders, DCP (East) Ajay Hilory said.

"We have detained five drunken people after we filed a suo motto case," he said.

The police have started interrogating the accused, he said. Hilory did not confirm the date of the incident. “We are investigating the exact day of the incident,” he added.

The familiar spots of New Year's revelry in the downtown region in the country's IT capital were brought under a thick security blanket this year with the deployment of over 15,000 security personnel who were aided by drones and closed-circuit television cameras.

The security was tight to prevent a repeat of alleged incidents of groping and molestation of several women during New Year’s Eve celebrations in 2016.

New Year revelry in 2016, had turned into a nightmare for several women who were allegedly molested despite huge police presence at a large gathering in city’s downtown region, drawing widespread national outrage.

Police had then however denied any large scale molestation incidents.

