Trying to save SP, ready to fight against Akhilesh Yadav: Mulayam

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 16, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
Mulayam also claimed that Akhilesh does not have a single Muslim name in his list of candidates for the UP elections.
SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday hit out at his son Akhilesh Yadav, stating that he would fight against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister if he does not listen to him.

“I called Akhilesh 3 times, but he met me for just a minute and left even before I could begin speaking,” Mulayam said.

Playing the religion card, Mulayam also claimed that Akhilesh does not have a single Muslim name in his list of candidates for the UP elections. He said he was worried his son was being seen as a "Muslim baiter."

Speaking to party workers, Mulayam said he was trying his best to save the party.

The SP supremo also said that he was trying to ensure that the ‘cycle’ symbol of the party stays with his faction, but that he would accept whatever decision the Election Commission (EC) takes in this regard.

The EC is expected to announce the decision on allocating the SP symbol on Monday. Akhilesh and Mulayam camps have both expressed confidence that the EC would rule in their favour. However, the Lok Dal, a party from UP, has offered Mulayam Singh Yadav usage of their own party symbol if he loses his case at the EC.

On Monday, the SP supremo also slammed his cousin and Akhilesh confidante Ramgopal Yadav, claiming that he had ‘destroyed’ the Samajwadi Party.

Tags: samajwadi party (sp), mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, sp symbol, ramgopal yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

