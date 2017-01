The apex court allowed medical termination of pregnancy on the grounds that the mother’s life was in danger. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday permitted a 23-year-old woman from Mumbai to undergo abortion of a 24-week-old foetus after medical reports found that the foetus was without a skull.

According to reports, the apex court allowed medical termination of pregnancy on the grounds that the mother’s life was in danger.

As per Indian law, abortion is not permitted after 20 weeks of pregnancy.