Nation, Current Affairs

Akhilesh has right to use cycle symbol, his faction is real Samajwadi Party: EC

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 16, 2017, 7:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 7:38 pm IST
SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav earlier on Monday said that he was ready to fight against his son Akhilesh Yadav.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: In a major boost to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday recognised the faction headed by him as the Samajwadi Party and alloted the reserved symbol 'Bicycle' to it for contesting the coming Assembly elections.

The group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol Bicycle, the three-member Election Commission headed by Nasim Zaidi said in its order.

The verdict comes a day ahead of the start of the filing of nominations in the seven-phased polls in the state beginning on February 11.

The order, dealing a major blow to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, came after the EC heard the two sides on Friday.

It also came within a fortnight of Akhilesh being anointed the national president of the party.

"The commission hereby answers the issue by holding that the groups led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and its reserved symbol Bicycle for the purposes of the Election symbols (Reservation and Allotment) order 1968," the EC order said.

Reacting to the EC order, a jubilant Ramgopal Yadav, who is the chief minister's uncle and General Secretary of the group, said, "The EC took the right decision as they (Mulayam camp) did not have any supporting documents to claim symbol and party name."

"The Chief Minister is very happy," he said. About party's plans for an alliance with Congress in the state for the coming elections, he said, "The party president will be deciding it. I hope it will happen."

As news of EC order trickled in, hordes of Akhilesh loyalists broke into celebrations outside the 5-Kalidas Marg residence of the chief minister.

There were scenes of jubilation in the VIP security zone that houses the complex where Akhilesh and Mulayam live in separate bungalows.

"Our prayer has been answered. We will now work with full zeal and vigour to ensure the victory of our Akhilesh bhaiya," said a youth SP leader outside the CM's bungalow.

As soon as he got the news, Akhilesh went to meet his father to seek his blessings.

Interestingly, the EC announcement came hours after Akhilesh supporters put up his brand new name plate at the SP headquarters that read "Akhilesh Yadav, Party President" strategically positioned directly under his father's nameplate which mentions Mulayam as "Party President".

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday hit out at his son Akhilesh Yadav, stating that he would fight against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister if he does not listen to him.

“I called Akhilesh 3 times, but he met me for just a minute and left even before I could begin speaking,” Mulayam said.

Playing the religion card, Mulayam also claimed that Akhilesh does not have a single Muslim name in his list of candidates for the UP elections. He said he was worried his son was being seen as a "Muslim baiter."

Speaking to party workers, Mulayam said he was trying his best to save the party.

The SP supremo also said that he was trying to ensure that the ‘cycle’ symbol of the party stays with his faction, but that he would accept whatever decision the EC takes in this regard.

Akhilesh and Mulayam camps had both expressed confidence that the EC would rule in their favour. However, the Lok Dal, a party from UP, has offered Mulayam Singh Yadav usage of their own party symbol.

On Monday, the SP supremo also slammed his cousin and Akhilesh confidante Ramgopal Yadav, claiming that he had ‘destroyed’ the Samajwadi Party.

Tags: election commission (ec), akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh, sp symbol
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Akhilesh Yadav's nameplate calling him SP president at the party headquarters. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Even before EC verdict, nameplate calling Akhilesh SP chief appears at party HQ

The brand new nameplate of Akhilesh appeared to be an angry retort to Mulayam's comment that he was ready to cross swords with him.
16 Jan 2017 7:21 PM
SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Trying to save SP, ready to fight against Akhilesh Yadav: Mulayam

Mulayam also claimed that Akhilesh does not have a single Muslim name in his list of candidates for the UP elections.
16 Jan 2017 1:57 PM
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid SP feud, Lok Dal offers its party symbol to Mulayam Singh

In 2012 UP elections, Lok Dal had contested 76 seats but all their candidates lost in the polls.
15 Jan 2017 7:07 PM

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's romance with cutting chai!

Vin Diesel shared the picture on his Facebook page.
 

Pic: Long before attaining stardom, Ranbir Kapoor had worked on his father’s film!

Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor.
 

Lack of hotel rooms in Cuttack force Team India to stay in Pune

Both the teams will stay in Pune till Tuesday as the rooms in the hotel that the teams are supposed to stay are available only from Wednesday morning. (Photo: PTI)
 

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, Madhavan to speak at India Conference at Harvard

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: File)
 

Dangal girl Zaira writes open letter apologising for meeting CM Mufti

Zaira will next be seen in Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'. (Photo: PTI)
 

Nostalgic Salman shares pic from Karan Arjun set, wishes SRK-Hrithik for the clash

Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Karan Arjun.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Even before EC verdict, nameplate calling Akhilesh SP chief appears at party HQ

Akhilesh Yadav's nameplate calling him SP president at the party headquarters. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Modi has ‘murdered’ the soul of RBI, wants his face on everything: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Ambedkar a bigger leader than Gandhiji, responsible for secularism: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Panneerselvam writes to Modi, seeks Rs 39,565 crore for TN drought relief

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

Trying to save SP, ready to fight against Akhilesh Yadav: Mulayam

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham