Nation, Current Affairs

Ambedkar a bigger leader than Gandhiji, responsible for secularism: Owaisi

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2017, 5:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Owaisi's remark came during an All-India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen rally in Sambhal.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)
 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Sambhal (UP): Terming Babasaheb Ambedkar a "bigger leader" than Mahatma Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said it was because of the secular and class-free Constitution given by the Dalit icon which has ensured justice in society.

Owaisi's remark came during an All-India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) rally in Sambhal on Sunday as he continued his poll campaign in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

"Ambedkar is a bigger leader than Mahatma Gandhi ... had Ambedkar not given a secular and class-free Constitution, the level of injustice in the country would have been much more and RSS people would not have left any opportunity to spoil the situation," Owaisi said.

On the Khadi calendars and diaries row, Owaisi said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to be a follower of Mahatma Gandhi but when he got a chance he 'replaced' the Father of the Nation on the symbols as he deemed it to be a fit time to hold the 'charkha'

The Hyderabad MP also hit out at the PM over the foreign policy, saying before getting elected to the post Modi had said he would give a "befitting" reply to Pakistan but sucha response was still to come even after the martyrdom of 28 jawans following the surgical strike.

The AIMIM national president was also critical of the demonetisation move taken by the Centre on November 8 last year, which he said has "only troubled the poor".

On internal fight in Samajwadi Party, the ruling party in UP, Owaisi said politics in the state has gone "wayward" withthe son (chief minister Akhilesh Yadav) having no faith in the father (Mulayam Singh Yadav).

UP, which has 403 assembly constituencies, will go to polls in seven phases between February 11 and March 8.

Sambhal district which has four constituencies -- Sambhal, Asmoli, Chandausi, Gunnaur -- will go to polls on February 15 during the second phase. Results of the election will be out on March 11.

Tags: babasaheb ambedkar, asaduddin owaisi, mahatma gandhi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Sambhal

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lack of hotel rooms in Cuttack force Team India to stay in Pune

Both the teams will stay in Pune till Tuesday as the rooms in the hotel that the teams are supposed to stay are available only from Wednesday morning. (Photo: PTI)
 

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, Madhavan to speak at India Conference at Harvard

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: File)
 

Dangal girl Zaira writes open letter apologising for meeting CM Mufti

Zaira will next be seen in Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'.
 

Nostalgic Salman shares pic from Karan Arjun set, wishes SRK-Hrithik for the clash

Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Karan Arjun.
 

Box-office: Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu a disaster, has miserable opening weekend

A still from the film.
 

Air hostess in UK sacked for eating bacon sandwich in flight

Representational Picture (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Panneerselvam writes to Modi, seeks Rs 39,565 crore for TN drought relief

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

Trying to save SP, ready to fight against Akhilesh Yadav: Mulayam

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

SC allows woman to abort 24-week-old foetus citing danger to her life

The apex court allowed medical termination of pregnancy on the grounds that the mother’s life was in danger. (Photo: File)

Andhra CM seeks inputs from director Krish to design Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: File)

Food for troops: HC refuses urgent hearing on plea

File photo of Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham