Nation, Current Affairs

World Telugu Conference to ask Telangana to make Telugu must

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 15, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 2:50 am IST
Many resolutions will be passed at WTC.
Arrangements for the World Telugu Conference in progress at LB Stadium on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
 Arrangements for the World Telugu Conference in progress at LB Stadium on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A few resolutions will be passed on the concluding day of the World Telugu Conference (WTC), on December 19. Among these will be a resolution seeking that Telugu be made a compulsory subject till class XII at all schools in Telangana.

Another resolution will seek that it be made mandatory for all government and private institutions to put up signboards in Telugu, along with other languages.

 

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has already announced the government’s plans to make Telugu compulsory for students up to class XII. He is expected to announce the state government’s roadmap to implement this plan at the WTC.

The government is exploring options to give Telugu more weightage in government recruitment exams in order to encourage students to opt for Telugu. Students shy away from pursuing  education in Telugu because they believe that it will not help them secure jobs while the knowledge of English will.

The WTC will also pass a resolution urging all government correspondence be done in Telugu and seeking that the Official Language Commission be strengthened.

The Official Language Commission is toothless at present. The resolution will seek that the commission be given the authority to initiate action against institutions and individuals violating the norms of Telugu promotion.

Nandini Sidda Reddy, the chairman of the Telangana Sahitya Academy, says that more resolutions may be approved at the conference. They will be finalised during the course of debates and discussions, and be based on their outcomes.

Telugu name board must for offices
In light of the upcoming World Telugu Conference, the Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corpo-ration (GHMC) has instructed officials to ensure that all private and government offices have Telugu name boards. 

He has assigned zonal and deputy commissioners the task of making sure that Telugu name boards in a particular font and size, which can read from a distance, are installed at all offices

Tags: world telugu conference
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




