Assembly polls: TPCC president Uttam Reddy focuses on 31 SC, ST seats

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 2:53 am IST
Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the cadre to make effective use of social media to take the party's message to the people.
Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy exhorted the party cadre to work hard and ensure the Congress’ victory in all 31 Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. 

Addressing party workers as part of Leadership Development Mission in Reserved Constituencies (LDMRC) at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, Mr Reddy said the Congress had won six of the 27 seats it had contested in 2014 — four of the 19 seats reserved for SCs and two out of 12 reserved for STs

 

He said the TRS had won 18 seats but the difference in vote share was just 9.72 per cent. He said a small section of SC and ST voters got lured by the tall promises made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Mr Reddy asked the cadre to make effective use of social media to take the party's message to the people and said the TPCC was forming 50,000 WhatsApp groups for the purpose. He said that the Congress leaders and workers should be more strategic, and not take a generic approach approach towards issues. 

He said the Congress was bound to come to power in 2019 in the state, and party president-elect Rahul Gandhi would be the next Prime Minister. He said that after coming to power, the Congress government would waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh in a single take.

In addition to minimum support price, farmers would be given bonus for important crops. Premium on crop insurance would be paid.

