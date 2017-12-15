search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

See salutary benefits of demonetisation: International Monetary Fund

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 10:14 am IST
IMF's William Murray said demonetisation did cause some temporary disruptions due to cash shortages but the effects are dissipating.
IMF's William Murray said demonetisation did cause some temporary disruptions in economic activity, primarily, private consumption and small businesses due to cash shortages. (Photo: File)
 IMF's William Murray said demonetisation did cause some temporary disruptions in economic activity, primarily, private consumption and small businesses due to cash shortages. (Photo: File)

Washington/New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees benefits in the medium-term from the demonetisation exercise which India carried out about a year ago.

"We see salutary benefits of demonetisation that took place a year ago. And there are potential benefits going forward," William Murray of the IMF told reporters at the fortnightly IMF news conference.

 

Murray said the demonetisation did cause some temporary disruptions in economic activity, primarily, private consumption and small businesses due to cash shortages.

"(But) the effects are dissipating," he said in response to a question.

"In the medium term, demonetisation could have possible effects, including through greater formalisation of and the information on economic activities and a more efficient payment system with a greater use of the banking system and digital payments," Murry said.

The IMF is slated to come out with an update of its projections of India’s growth rate along with the rest of the world in January.

Tags: international monetary fund, imf, demonetisation, william murray, salutary benefits from the demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men with ‘dad bods’ get more matches on online dating apps

Men who carry a few extra pounds around the stomach are looked at being more attractive that those who are tall or thin.
 

Here's how you can make your date feel special

Ditch your regular cinema visits and find out about such festivals taking place near you where you both can get entertained. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

Net neutrality is the principle that internet providers treat all web traffic equally, and it’s pretty much how the internet has worked since its creation.
 

Women reach their peak happiness after their partners die: Survey

Women are happiest at 85, survey reveals. (Photo: Pexels)
 

I’d have broken that man’s leg: Kangana backs Zaira over armrest issue in incident

After actresses like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Zaira Wasim's viral video.
 

Doctor allegedly encourages woman to have more sex to treat bipolar disorder

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: Motion data for safety at workplace

The seminar witnessed active participation from sectors like engineering, retail, health care, oil and Petroleum, pharmaceuticals, IT industry, ports and logistics. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: Cabs burn a hole in your pocket during night rides

Naveen Kumar, a native of Chennai, was waiting for an auto-rickshaw at 1.30 am near Sagar Nagar to go to railway station. (Representational Image)

Kakinada: Two-day Caravel one27 at RMC from today

Conference which primarly focuses on offering exposure, and at the same time, provides the right resources for students to hit the ground running while discovering new and exciting technologies.  (Photo: Representational Image)

700 fishermen missing after cyclone Ockhi rescued, claims Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing the 90th Annual General Meeting of the FICCI in New Delhi when she made the announcement of the rescue of 700 fishermen. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Enthusiastic Gujarat voters: Bridegrooms queue up to vote before tying the knot

A few bridegrooms in Gujarat chose to vote first before heading to the wedding venue. (Representational Image | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham