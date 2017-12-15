GHMC standing committee approves Rs 13,150 crore budget for next year

The government is giving priority to the 2BHK project and has floated tenders for one lakh houses.

Hyderabad: The GHMC standing committee, headed by mayor Bonthu Rammohan, approved a Rs 13,150 crore budget for 2018-19.

The budgetary proposal is almost double the current financial year. Eyeing several infrastructure projects, the civic body proposed Rs 10,475 crore towards capital receipts and capital expenditure which was Rs 5,151 crore in 2016-17.

The GHMC claimed that the capital expenditure has been raised mainly to take up the state government’s flagship programme of double bedroom housing project at a cost of Rs 6,317 crore which is 48 per cent of the total budget.

The government is giving priority to the 2BHK project and has floated tenders for one lakh houses. They are expected to be completed in the next few months and bills would be raised in the next financial year.

Another Rs 750 crore has been proposed for road repairs and maintenance by the Road Development Corporation and the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation.