Pradyuman murder: Accused class 11 student denied bail by juvenile court

ANI
Published Dec 15, 2017, 8:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
The accused student has been remanded to another 14 days in judicial custody.
Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside Ryan International School in Gurgaon on September 8. (Photo: PTI)
 Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside Ryan International School in Gurgaon on September 8. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The juvenile accused in the Pradyuman murder case was denied bail by Juvenile Justice Board on Friday.

According to reports, the board took cognisance of the psychological report of the accused. The report emphasised that the juvenile was well aware of the consequences of the crime.

 

The Class XI student, who is accused of murdering seven-year-old Pradyuman, was produced before the JJB again on Wednesday and remanded to another 14 days in judicial custody.

He will be lodged in an observation home in Faridabad during this period and produced before the JJB on December 20, when the court will give its verdict whether he will be tried as a juvenile or an adult.

The cold-blooded murder case of Pradyuman took a new dimension after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurgaon police and gave a clean chit to bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case, and arrested the juvenile.

Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside Ryan International School in Gurgaon on September 8.

