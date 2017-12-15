search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MP: Catholic priest held for 'forced conversion'; right-wing members create ruckus

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2017, 9:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 9:42 pm IST
The Catholic group members alleged that they were attacked by Bajrang Dal activists and that their cars were set ablaze.
Dharmendra Dohar, a local youth, claimed that he was illegally converted to Christianity on December 10, following which members of the catholic community were booked. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Dharmendra Dohar, a local youth, claimed that he was illegally converted to Christianity on December 10, following which members of the catholic community were booked. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: Suspected Bajrang Dal activists were claimed to have beaten up some Christians, including 10 priests, and torched their car outside a police station in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday night over alleged conversion of Hindus to Christianity.

Sub-inspector Mohinee Sharma of Civil Lines police station said a case has been registered against unidentified people for burning the vehicle, but denied claim about members of the Catholic community having been assaulted during the incident.

 

Nobody has been arrested yet, she added.

"They (members of the Catholic group) may have been manhandled outside the police station premises. If they come to us with a complaint that they were beaten up, we will surely book the accused," the police officer said.

The group comprised ten Catholic priests and 32 others undergoing training for priesthood.

Father M Rony, social work director of Satna diocese, said that some young men stormed the venue of a pre-Christmas function at Bhoomkar village, 15 km from the district headquarters, around 9 pm on Thursday and created a ruckus, alleging that religious conversion was going on there.

The function was organised by Syro-Malabar Church of Northern India for children.

After police got information, they came to the spot and took 32 Catholic brothers (trainee priests) and two priests to the Civil Lines police station, Fr Rony said.

"When they reached the police station, they were beaten up by Bajrang Dal activists on the station campus. Hearing the news, four other priests rushed to the police station, but they were also thrashed and their car was set on fire," he claimed, adding four more priests went to the police station and were assaulted too.

Police let off members of the Catholic group around 3:30 am. They agreed to visit the police station on Friday morning, Rony said.

"As promised they returned in the morning, and right now (around 3:30 pm) they (priests and others) are at the police station," he said.

Rony said the diocese was running a seminary at Barakala village in Satna district for the last 20 years and not asingle person there had converted to Christianity. 

"We are being persecuted," he said.

Sub-inspector Sharma said a Catholic priest and five others were booked on Friday for allegedly converting a Hindu man to Christianity using force and allurement at Bhoomkar village.

"We have booked (priest) M George and five others on the complaint of Dharmendra Dohar, a local youth who claimed he was illegally converted on December 10," Sharma said.

Rony said he was not aware of who Dohar was.

Satna superintendent of police Rajesh Hingankar could not be reached for comments despite repeated calls.

Tags: bajrang dal activists, forced conversion, catholic priest, catholic priest arrested
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S9

While Samsung is yet to spill the beans regarding its upcoming flagship, we still have a rough idea of how the smartphone is shaping up based on the rumours and half baked reports.
 

Year ender 2017: How the world conspired this year

Conspiracy theories of 2017. (Photo: AP / Pixabay)
 

Linksys Max-Stream EA7500 review: A home Wi-Fi router for power users

Built with ABS plastic, the all-black and modestly designed EA7500 has a small footprint and a rugged exterior.
 

Priyanka to take home Rs 5 crores for 5-minute performance at awards show?

Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood project was 'Jai Gangaajal.'
 

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

The Kepler-90 system also could have a ninth planet or more, according to the researchers. It is 2,545 light-years away; a light-year is 5.8 trillion miles. Representational Photo: NASA
 

Ajinkya Rahane's father accused of killing woman in negligent driving gets bail

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane’s father Madhukar Rahane was on Friday arrested for accidentally running through a woman, while he travelling in his car. However, it is still not clear as to who was driving the car.(Photo: Twitter / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan HC issues guidelines to check 'forced religious conversions'

The court allowed an adult person/people to convert to a religion of his or her choice with a condition that the individual should 'satisfy himself/herself about niceties of conversion of religion'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: 500 sit-ups as 'punishment', girl student takes ill; school principal held

Police in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra have arrested a 45-year-old school principal for allegedly asking a student to do 500 sit-ups for not completing project work. (Photo: Representational/File)

Jayalalithaa was brought to Apollo in 'breathless state', recovered: official

Asked who was beside Jayalalithaa when she was treated, Reddy said people who were required and approved by her (Jayalalithaa) were by her bedside during treatment. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pradyuman murder: Accused class 11 student denied bail by juvenile court

Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside Ryan International School in Gurgaon on September 8. (Photo: PTI)

Domestic help Hemraj's wife moves SC against Talwar couple's acquittal

Aarushi Talwar was found dead in her bedroom on May 16, 2008, while Hemraj's body was found the next day from his room on the terrace. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham