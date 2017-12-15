search on deccanchronicle.com
Maneka Gandhi warns producers over sexual harassment

AFP
Published Dec 15, 2017, 1:21 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 2:35 am IST
Minister asks production houses to provide safe work environment to staff.
 Maneka Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Union minister for women has warned Bollywood producers over sexual harassment in the Hindi film industry after a scandal that has brought down some leading Hollywood figures. Maneka Gandhi wrote to leading production houses reminding them that they are “ethically and legally” responsible for providing a “safe, secure and inclusive work environment” for all staff under the Indian law.

Bollywood has not so far faced the kind of allegations that have rocked the US film industry and led to the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

 

But last month a Bollywood actress said she had been harassed by an unnamed director early in her career.

Ministry of women and child development said in a series of tweets on late Wednesday that Maneka Gandhi had written letters to 24 producers urging them to comply with 2013 sexual harassment act.

“The aim of this law is to ensure that no woman is sexually harassed at her workplace,” she wrote.

“This is to be followed in letter and spirit by all organisations in the country and I expect you to personally lead these efforts with sincerity and commitment, in accordance with all the applicable laws,” Maneka added.

It follows an interview that Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar in November in which she said she had “lost a few roles” over the years because she “didn't give in” to unwanted advances.

Bhaskar urged aspiring actresses to reject parts rather than “get on the couch”, a reference to the “casting couch” culture where young women are expected to exchange sexual favours to be cast in a film. She said that the cliquey nature of Bollywood  made going public with allegations difficult. 

The issue is almost never discussed in Indian media or talked about openly by Bollywood stars, but aspiring actors and actresses are known to regularly share their experiences of it privately.     

