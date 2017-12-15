search on deccanchronicle.com
Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife to travel to Pakistan on December 25?

Pakistan on Wednesday---at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)---had rejected India's request for consular access to Jadhav.
Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)
New Delhi: There are indications that India is likely to agree to December 25 as the date offered by Pakistan for the travel of the wife and mother of imprisoned former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav even as India reiterated that Jadhav was given the death sentence in Pakistan through a "farcical" process.

On the proposed visit of Jadhav's mother and wife to Pakistan to meet him, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India has already welcomed the decision by the Pakistan government on the proposed visit by Jadhav's wife and mother and was working in finalising the visit in consultation with Jadhav's family. Sources indicated that the visit would most probably take place on December 25.

India has repeatedly requested consular access to Jadhav and other Indian nationals imprisoned in Pakistan as per Vienna convention on diplomatic relations. In Jadhav's case, the consular access has not been granted.

