Karur Army man feared missing in J&K avalanche

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | R VALAYAPATHY
Published Dec 15, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 1:33 am IST
The army man's wife also met the Karur collector with her two kids on Thursday.
Moorthy
 Moorthy

Karur: Five Indian Army personnel including one Moorthy of Thogamalai in Karur district are reportedly missing following an avalanched during their routine patrol duty in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Official sources told DC here on Thursday that Moorthy hailing (33) hailing from Nachikalathuppatti village in the district and working in the Indian Army for the last 14 years, has been presently posted at the Indian border at Kuresh in Bandhibora district of J and K. Moorthy is married and has 2 sons, aged 6 and 3, sources said.

 

Tamilarasi, wife of Moorthy received a telephonic communication from the Military headquarters office in J and K on Wednesday, which said that five Indian soldiers including Moorthy, who went on routine patrolling a couple of days ago, have not yet returned to the camp. They might have been caught in an avalanche and efforts were on to trace them, it said.

Meanwhile, Kulithalai DMK MLA Ramar went to Moorthy's house and inquired about the development. He also spoke to the Karur collector G.Govindaraju and urged him to take steps to trace out Moorthy.

The army man's wife also met the Karur collector with her two kids on Thursday and submitted a petition seeking his intervention to trace out her husband. The collector assured her that he will approach the Union Defence Ministry through the Tamil Nadu Government for necessary remedial measures, official sources added.

