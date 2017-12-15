search on deccanchronicle.com
Domestic help Hemraj's wife moves SC against Talwar couple's acquittal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were acquitted by the Allahabad HC in the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder.
 Aarushi Talwar was found dead in her bedroom on May 16, 2008, while Hemraj's body was found the next day from his room on the terrace. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Talwars' deceased domestic help Hemraj's wife on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of Noida Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar. 

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were acquitted by the Allahabad HC in a case pertaining to the murder of their only child Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.

 

Aarushi Talwar was found dead in her bedroom in the Talwars' Noida home on May 16, 2008. Hemraj's body was found the next day from his room on the terrace. 

The Allahabad High Court in its October 12 verdict said neither the circumstances nor the evidence were enough to hold them guilty.

In November 2013, a special CBI court in Ghaziabad had convicted the Talwars for murdering daughter Aarushi and Hemraj and sentenced them to life.

The CBI court said they had killed Aarushi in a fit of rage because they suspected her of having an affair with Hemraj.

Naresh Yadav, advocate of Rajkumar, one of the domestic helps, had in October asserted that he will challenge the Allahabad High Court's order in Aarushi Talwar murder case in the Supreme Court.

"We will move the Supreme Court against the High Court's order. It is a fight for poor people. Hemraj's family never wanted Talwar's to go scot-free. We will continue the fight," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

