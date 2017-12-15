search on deccanchronicle.com
Days after HRD ministry official went missing, body found on railway tracks in Delhi

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2017, 11:31 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 11:31 am IST
Jeetendra Kumar Jha, an Indian Civil Accounts Service officer, went missing from Dwarka on Monday after going for a walk.
A purported suicide note was found from the pocket of Indian Civil Accounts Service officer Jeetendra Kumar Jha in which he said that no one was responsible for his death. (Photo: Twitter | Jeetendra Kumar Jha)
New Delhi: The body of an HRD Ministry official was found on the railway tracks in Palam, three days after he went missing, police said on Thursday.

Jeetendra Kumar Jha, an Indian Civil Accounts Service officer, went missing from Dwarka on Monday after going for a walk, they said.

 

An unidentified body was found on the intervening night of December 11 and 12 on the railway tracks in Palam. It was identified as that of Jha after a wallet was found.

A purported suicide note was found from his pocket, in which he said that no one was responsible for his death, they added.

Jha, a 1998-batch officer, had left his home on Monday to drop off his children to their school bus and then returned home. He went out again a little later but left behind his phone, the police said.

It is suspected that Jha was upset over something as he was not going to office and was on medical leave from September 28, the police said.

Tags: hrd ministry official, hrd ministry official's body found on railway tracks, jeetendra kumar jha, suicide
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




