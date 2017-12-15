search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

700 fishermen missing after cyclone Ockhi rescued, claims Nirmala Sitharaman

ANI
Published Dec 15, 2017, 9:24 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 9:24 am IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had also called upon all political parties, institutions and the public to donate generously to the special fund.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing the 90th Annual General Meeting of the FICCI in New Delhi when she made the announcement of the rescue of 700 fishermen. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing the 90th Annual General Meeting of the FICCI in New Delhi when she made the announcement of the rescue of 700 fishermen. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday confirmed that Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have successfully rescued 700 fishermen including five Sri Lankan nationals affected by cyclone Ockhi.

Addressing the 90th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, Sitharaman said, "The search and rescue operation by Indian Navy, Indian Air Force & Indian Coast Guard has rescued 700 fishermen (including five Sri Lankan nationals) as of 5 pm today".

 

Meanwhile, a family from Kanyakumari expressed their distress over the missing of five male members after the Cyclone Ockhi. The kin said, "We don't know how we will earn our livelihood now, all the men of our family who were the breadwinners have been missing since the cyclone."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also called upon all political parties, institutions and the public to donate generously to the special fund.

The severe cyclone has left a trail of destruction in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

In India, the cyclone struck the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat killing more than 64 people and displacing over hundreds.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, cyclone ockhi, pinarayi vijayan, 700 fishermen rescued, indian air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men with ‘dad bods’ get more matches on online dating apps

Men who carry a few extra pounds around the stomach are looked at being more attractive that those who are tall or thin.
 

Here's how you can make your date feel special

Ditch your regular cinema visits and find out about such festivals taking place near you where you both can get entertained. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

Net neutrality is the principle that internet providers treat all web traffic equally, and it’s pretty much how the internet has worked since its creation.
 

Women reach their peak happiness after their partners die: Survey

Women are happiest at 85, survey reveals. (Photo: Pexels)
 

I’d have broken that man’s leg: Kangana backs Zaira over armrest issue in incident

After actresses like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Zaira Wasim's viral video.
 

Doctor allegedly encourages woman to have more sex to treat bipolar disorder

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Enthusiastic Gujarat voters: Bridegrooms queue up to vote before tying the knot

A few bridegrooms in Gujarat chose to vote first before heading to the wedding venue. (Representational Image | PTI)

Call to residents to keep Rajahmundry garbage-free

The municipal commissioner warned action against those who uproot trees for construction of houses without permission from the civic authorities. (Representational image)

Education kits given to students in Nellore

He said that children are the future of the nation and that education plays an important role in their development. (Photo: Representational Image)

Rajinikanth to meet fans by Dec end; hopes for political entry mounts

Rajinikanth

Andhra Pradesh: Power units on hold due to lack of coal

He said arrangements have been made to transport three lakh tonne coal from Talcher mines in Odisha in next one month.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham