TRS requests Centre to introduce women’s bill in Parliament

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2016, 2:54 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 3:07 am IST
TRS MP B. Vinod Kumar made a plea in the Lok Sabha for the introduction of the Bill.
 The Bill lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The TRS has requested the Centre to introduce the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010, but the Lok Sabha had not voted on it. The Bill lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.

TRS MP B. Vinod Kumar made a plea in the Lok Sabha for the introduction of the Bill. “On September 12 this year, the 108th Constitution Amendment Bill, (Women’s Reservation Bill) completed 20 years of its existence. It managed to only get the assent of the Rajya Sabha. The government should take up the Bill,” the MP said.

The Bill seeks to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state Legislative Assemblies. “The Bill on stands for equal opportunities and would be instrumental in voicing concerns of millions of women in Parliament,” the MP said.

Mr Kumar said with the passing of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 there was jubilation, but unfortunately till date the Lok Sabha has not voted on the Bill.
“I therefore appeal to the Government of India through this House to introduce this progressive legislation and take the cause of women empowerment to its logical and righteous conclusion,” he said.

