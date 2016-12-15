Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana to trim wings of over 40 depts, save 2,000 crore per year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 15, 2016, 2:33 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 2:44 am IST
‘Needless’ departments cost state up to Rs 10,000 crore per year.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: In a move that could save Rs 2,000 crore every year, the state government has decided to vet the relevance and performance of over 40 departments to curb wasteful expenditure which has reached Rs 10,000 crore.
Several sub-departments mushroomed under each department over the years, created with little foresight.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been reviewing the impact of demonetisation on state revenues with ministers and senior officials almost every day for past fortnight, was shocked when he learnt of these redundant departments, due to which the government has been incurring needless expenditure.

Mr Rao has assigned the task of recommending measures to trim and streamline the departments to the Centre for Good Governance. The finance department which approves the filling of vacancies in all departments has been waiting for the CGG report.

“These departments can be trimmed and services of the employees can be absorbed in other departments, where there is a need. If we go by the vacancies in existing departments, we need to appoint over 1.25 lakh new staff. This can be brought down by 30 to 40 per cent, if employees services are rationalised, which will result in huge saving for the government in salaries and pensions. Moreover, the operational costs would also come down with reduction in departments. We expect to save around Rs 2,000 crore per year on account of this exercise,” said finance minister Etela Rajender.

Redundant departments have become the most sought after for officials and staff since there is not much work to be done.  Officials can can derive the “double benefit” of drawing salaries and have the time for “side business”.

In welfare departments of BCs, SCs, STs etc, staff seek posting in sub-departments even as the main department grapples with shortage of staff to process the applications of 14 lakh students for scholarships and fee reimbursement.

In the health department, there is a severe shortage of staff in hospitals at all levels. However, the trained staff opt for sub-departments to engage in clerical and administrative work, which has lesser work load.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, wasteful expenditure
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: This picture of Shruti Haasan with Kamal and Sarika is heart-melting!

Kamal and Sarika were married for sixteen years and have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara. (Photo source: Twitter)
 

Akshay and Anupam celebrate their 20th film together in the most adorable way!

Akshay Kumar shared the picture on his official Twitter account.
 

Hilarious conversation between customer and Zomato executive goes viral

He insisted on the executive helping him with cigarettes (Photo: Reddit)
 

Heroic dog calls 911, reports emergency to save blind owner

The quick thinking dog was rewarded with food and toys (Photo: Facebook)
 

A. R. Rahman in Oscar race again with Pele: Birth of a Legend

A R Rahman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Krishna waters: Telangana moves Supreme Court against unjust Brijesh verdict

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Telangana: Officials can now spend up to Rs 3 crore without prior nod

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Drunk cab driver kills motorist

The victim was flung into the air and hit the road, said a police officer from the Hayathnagar police station. (Representational image)

Hyderabad HC nod to act on Michael Ferreira’s alleged fraud

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: Huji suicide blast case drags on for 11 years

CCS DCP Avinash Mohanty, who took over a few months ago, is focusing on the case. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham