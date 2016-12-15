Nation, Current Affairs

Strengthen urban areas of Telangana: Digvijay to party workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2016, 3:00 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 3:00 am IST
The Congress seniors were also told to iron out the differences among party leaders in Khammam and Kottagudem districts.
AICC General Secretary and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Ahead of the state Legislature session starting December 16, AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh had some precise suggestions for the TS Congress seniors who met in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Mr Singh pointed out that the party is stronger in rural TS but not in urban areas and told them to better take steps to strengthen it in all urban and capital city of the state. The Congress seniors were also told to iron out the differences among party leaders in Khammam and Kottagudem districts.

To strengthen the party in urban areas, Mr Singh advised the leaders to take up mass contact programmes with various sections of the society and take up their cause. It was opined in the meeting that the business community, hitherto known for its allegiance to the BJP, seems to be drifting away from the party due to demonetisation and it is high time the Congress works to bring these sections closer and thereby strengthen the party.

Mr Singh also told the leaders to be more aggressive against the TRS government, especially in taking up agitational programmes. He expressed satisfaction at the programmes conducted so far.

Meanwhile, responding to a complaint by MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy against MP Renuka Chowdary and PCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Mr Singh asked the two leaders to sort out the differences and work together.

Responding, Ms Chowdary denied the allegations against her and offered to hold a massive public meeting at Palair which is represented by Mr Tummala Nageswara Rao. To this, Mr Singh said he would attend the public meeting.

Tags: digvijay singh, aicc general secretary
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

