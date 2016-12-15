Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn seeks meeting with President, claims govt ‘not letting us speak’

‘I am being stopped from speaking,’ Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had claimed.
Opposition leaders meet in the Parliament. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Opposition leaders met on Thursday morning to strategise for the last to days of Winter Session and decided to seek audience with President Pranab Mukherjee to register their complaint against the ruling government on the issue of demonetisation.

According to Opposition leaders, the BJP-led government is not allowing them to voice their views in the Parliament. On Wednesday, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi too claimed that he was not being allowed to express his views in the House.

“We have information about corruption, which I want to present in Lok Sabha and I am being stopped from speaking,” Rahul had said.

Rahul claimed that he had information about “personal corruption” charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of which he (the PM) was too terrified to let him speak in Parliament. This follows Gandhi’s earlier remark that there would be an earthquake if he was allowed to speak in the House.

 “Demonetisation is the biggest scam in Indian history. I will expose it in the House but government is not allowing me to speak. If they allow me to speak in parliament, you will see what an earthquake will happen,” said Rahul Gandhi

