Nation, Current Affairs

First time in history, ruling party not letting Parliament function: Oppn

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 15, 2016, 10:37 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 11:53 am IST
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes and were adjourned till noon.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: The Parliament witnessed fireworks on Thursday as Opposition leaders accused the government of not letting them express their views. 

"This is for the first time in history of India that it's the ruling party that's not letting the House function," leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad charged in the upper House.

While the Opposition attacked the government on demonetisation and the alleged scam involving MoS Home Affairs Rijiju, the BJP raised the AgustaWestland scam in the Parliament.

Former IAF chief SP Tyagi who was arrested earlier this week in connection with the case, had blamed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's office for the deal. His statement provided ammunition to the BJP-led govt for targeting the Congress for corruption during its rule.

"They're (Congress) now using Kiren Rijiju's name, he is in no way involved. Face this Agusta heat first, and respond to allegations," Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes and were adjourned till noon.

On Wednesday, for the first time since the Winter session began on November 16, Rajya Sabha saw a legislative action as it passed the Disabilities Bill in a cordial atmosphere which did not last long as the Opposition again created uproar, leading to early adjournment for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, stand-off between the government and the Opposition resulted in a washout on Wednesday again.

The Rajya Sabha had witnessed unusual bonhomie and meeting of minds over the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2014, with both the Opposition and the government agreeing to pass it, setting aside temporarily their confrontation over demonetisation and other issues like alleged misuse of office Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju with regard to a power project in Arunachal Pradesh.

The foundation for it was laid as soon as the House met for the day, with members cutting across party lines pitching for immediate passage of the "crucial" legislation without any discussion.

Among those who pressed for it were Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, BSP chief Mayawati, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and SP leader Naresh Agarwal.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi agreed to immediately take up the bill which stipulates up to two-year jail term and a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh for discriminating against differently-abled persons.

However, as soon as the bill was passed, uproar was again witnessed as Congress members raked up the demonetisation issue and Rijiju matter.

This led to adjournment of the House till Thursday at around 2.45 pm.

Tags: winter session, parliament, demonetisation, agustawestland
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

