Nation, Current Affairs

Muslims excluded from banking; BJP, liberals trying to muzzle them: Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 15, 2016, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 1:20 pm IST
Attacking demonetisation, Owaisi claimed that 90 per cent of loan applications made by Muslims to banks are rejected.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)
 AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Claiming that the demonetisation scheme of the Narendra Modi government has been a complete failure, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that it has destroyed nearly 70% of the informal economy and 50% of white goods' economy.

Owaisi, in an NDTV article, further claimed that demonetisation has created havoc among the marginalised communities, whether Dalit or Adivasi or Muslim or women.

Substantiating his claim that the ban on high value currency has affected Muslims adversely, the AIMIM chief referred to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report which said that Indian Muslims constitute 14% of the total population, but their share in different financial assets categories is disproportionately low to their numbers. 

He further asserted that the World Bank CGAP Report has shown that in towns where the Muslim population is more than 50 per cent, only 53% of households have a bank account. Whereas, this percentage moves up to 68% if all urban areas are taken into account.

Muslims are excluded from all formal institutions like banks and cooperative societies, Owaisi stated, with a participation rate at just 3%.

90 per cent of loan applications made by Muslims to banks and finance corporations are rejected, Owaisi claimed.

“The moment I raise this issue of Muslims or Dalits or vulnerable sections, there immediately is an outcry that this man is being communal. How can it be communal when I am asking for more banks, more accounts? I am asking for more ATMs, more cash for ATMs as compared to other areas,” Owaisi said.

In the piece, Owaisi also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of calling anyone who questions demonetisation ‘anti-national’. “Then you have secular liberal parties which say ‘why did you raise it..you should not raise it’ as if they hold intellectual property rights on marginalised communities and Muslims,” he added, not sparing the Opposition parties either.

“The problem is that the governance system in our country is always pro-forward, pro-rich communities and never pro-slum or pro marginalised communities,” he stated.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday had claimed that adequate bank network was missing from Muslim areas.

"In many Muslim areas, banks are not present in the manner they should be. The proportion of loan distribution is also less (compared to other areas)," Owaisi said, after a meeting at Udgir in Latur district of Marathwada region on Monday.

"ATMs are not there. This is what is happening. People in the entire country are facing problems," he said.

"ATMs in Muslim-dominated areas were not functioning. If a bank is open (in Muslim areas), it is declared 'red zone'," the MP from Hyderabad further said.

Tags: aimim, asaduddin owaisi, demonetisation, bjp, muslims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Haryana CM uses phone to pay for tea at stall

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar making online payment through his mobile phone after taking tea at a shop near bus stand in Karnal. (Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors remove Rs 1 coin from 5-year-old girl's food pipe in Mumbai

Ads by ZINC Interestingly, the patient did not complain of pain or difficulty while swallowing food
 

Men have a harder time moving on from break-ups than women

Women were reported to have shown more extroverted behaviour post break-ups (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp will soon let you edit and revoke sent messages

WhatsApp will soon allow users to revoke and edit already sent messages on its messaging app.
 

Virat Kohli two-times more aggressive than me: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly was all praise for Virat Kohli's performance. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman's Sultan most trending film of 2016, Rajinikanth's Kabali second

Salman Khan in 'Sultan' and Rajinikanth in 'Kabali'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Noida: I-T dept raids Axis Bank branch, finds accounts of fake firms with Rs 60 cr

Representational Image.

11 Police teams working round the clock to trace missing JNU student Najeeb

Missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed (Photo: Facebook)

‘Sincere remorse’: SC accepts Azam’s apology over UP rape remark

Samajwadi Party Azam Khan. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh: It’s insider trading, alleges BJP MLA

The new move is expected to trigger sparks betw-een the local TD leaders and the BJP MLA.

Two Russian ships reach Vizag coast

Initiated in 2003, the exercises highlight the strong and long-term strategic relationship between the two countries. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham