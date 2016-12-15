Nation, Current Affairs

Militants turn bank robbers, loot Rs 11 lakh from bank in J&K’s Pulwama

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2016, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 3:36 pm IST
This is third bank robbery by militants since the Centre announcement of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8.
Senior Police and Army officers inspecting Outside Jammu and Kashmir Bank which was looted by unknown gunmen,at Arihal in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Militants on Thursday robbed a bank in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, decamping with Rs 11 lakh, police said.

The militants, whose number was not known, barged into the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Rantipora in Pulwama district, a police official said.

He said they took away Rs 11 lakh from the branch before fleeing.

Soon after the incident, police arrived on the spot but local residents started pelting stones at them, he said.

This is third bank robbery by militants since the Centre's announcement of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8.

Tags: demonetisation, bank robbery, militants
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

