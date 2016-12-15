Nation, Current Affairs

Meti sex tape: Give me Rs 10 crore or else... Did gunman blackmail minister?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2016, 3:35 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 3:36 am IST
Mr Meti has denied the district armed reserve policeman ever worked for him as gunman.
HY Meti with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: Facebook)
 HY Meti with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: Facebook)

Hubballi: Former minister , H Y Meti’s gunman, Subhas Mugalkhod,  recorded the  sex video that cost him his position, according to sources. While Mr Meti has denied the district armed reserve policeman ever worked for him as gunman, sources say he was in his employment and secretly made a video recording  of his visits to the district government Ayurvedic hospital  in Bagalkote for massages.

Sources claim the former minister developed  sexual relations with his masseuse, the woman, Vijayalaxmi, who only on Tuesday had said she was forced to make charges of sexual harassment against him by some “unidentified men,” who had threatened to kill her if she did not.   

The gunman reportedly began to blackmail Mr Meti demanding Rs 10 crore after he became excise minister and although the former allegedly tried to broker a deal for two crore, he  did not buy it. The gunman has gone absconding since the scandal broke out.

The woman, Vijayalaxmi, who is at the centre of the sex scandal, has worked at the Ayurvedic hospital in Bagalkot for the last five years on a temporary basis and  is not a regular government employee. While it was alleged that Mr Meti had sought sexual favours from her in return for getting her a transfer, medical officials here say there is no provision for a transfer in posts created under a Central government sponsored scheme.

"Vijayalaxmi is one of 15 women who have been appointed on contract basis to these posts on a monthly consolidated salary. She  claimed to be a distant relative of  H Y Meti and have influence with him and so I kept quiet despite her lack of performance. I did, however, complain about her to senior officials seven to eight months ago," said district Ayush officer, Maheshwar Buggari.

The health department too has complained to the deputy commissioner that Vijayalaxmi was not punctual for work and did not perform her duties properly. She was reportedly absent for nearly two weeks before the sex scandal broke out. Admitted to a private hospital complaining of a  stomach ache after lodging an oral complaint with Bagalkot superintendent of police on Tuesday, she is said to have discharged herself early morning against the advice of doctors.

Tags: hy meti, meti sex tape, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi

