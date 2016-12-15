Income Tax raids Bengaluru flat, recovers Rs 2.89 crore stash

On Tuesday, a team of I-T officials from the investigation wing conducted inquiries in the flat. (Photo: Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Income Tax Department officials on Tuesday conducted a raid at an apartment in Yeshwantpur and seized Rs 2.89 crore of unaccounted money from the flat. Out of this Rs 2.25 crore was in newly introduced Rs 2,000 notes and the rest in Rs 100 notes.

The investigating wing of the I-T department received credible information on Monday that unexplained cash of Rs 2.89 crore was stashed at an apartment flat in Yeshwantpur, occupied by an elderly woman, and also that the flat was guarded by two dogs. On Tuesday, a team of I-T officials from the investigation wing conducted inquiries in the flat.

The woman was totally non-cooperative and even refused to tie the dogs inside her flat for the officials to conduct a search. The I-T sleuths had to inform the jurisdictional Yeshwantpur police and requested their assistance in conducting the raid. Then the room was opened where the sleuths found the cash stash. Bundles of Rs 500 denomination were also found.

In a second case in Panjim, the Directorate General of I-T (Investigation), Karnataka & Goa seized Rs 67.98 lakh in Rs 2,000 denominations from some people hailing from Banda in Maharashtra, bordering Goa.