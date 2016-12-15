Hyderabad: 65 boys caught watching porn by cops; counselled in front of parents

Hyderabad: Sixty-five minor boys who were caught red handed watching porn in cyber cafes were given a counselling session on Wednesday in a police building in Hyderabad and their parents were asked to attend the exercise.

Police revealed that some of the boys were also caught watching graphic violent content, including videos of the dreaded terror group Islamic State. Some of them had been watching beheading videos made by ISIS.

The Hyderabad police had conducted raids on 50 cyber cafes and registered cases against 16 cafes under the City Police Act and two cases under Section 292 for watching obscene material at cafes.

South zone DCP V. Satyanarayana said that complaints from parents were increasing by the day that their kids were bunking school and are going to cyber cafes saying that they are collecting study material online and watching porn. Parents who tried to control their kids from going to cyber cafes after failing, approached the police to take action against the boys and the cyber cafes.

Police found that the cafes violated rules laid down by police. None of the cafes which were raided on Tuesday were maintaining registers about the names of clients or collecting ID proofs. They had no CCTV cameras on their premises. “Despite repeated requests from parents the kids were not changing their habits and were threatening to discontinue studies if not allowed to go to cyber cafes,” he said.

“Two persons who were booked under Section 292 will be sent to remand and 16 others booked under the City Police Act will be produced in court and if caught a second time their licences will be cancelled,” the DCP said.

The kids aged between 11 and 16 who were nabbed watching porn and were counselled in the presence of their parents on Wednesday morning.