Chennai limps back towards normalcy two days after Cyclone Vardah

Chennai: Electricity was partially restored and mobile phones began functioning though signals were erratic. Importantly, public transport was back on track as Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram slowly limped back to normalcy on Wednesday, two days after Cyclone Vardah left its trail of destruction.

Reviewing the situation in the aftermath of the devastating cyclone, Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam sanctioned Rs 500 crore for relief and immediate infrastructure development in Chennai and two districts, the worst affected in the cyclone which hit the Chennai Coast on Monday.

The CM allotted Rs 350 crore to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) for restoration of electricity in Chennai and affected areas, Rs 75 crore to Greater Chennai Corporation, Rs 10 crore for relief to be distributed to fishermen, Rs 25 crore for Highways Department and Rs 10 crore each to district administrations of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

CM Panneerselvam checks Vardah damage to zoo

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday visited Arignar Anna zoological park in Vandalur to assess damages caused by Vardah cyclone.

Over 10,000 trees were uprooted on zoo premises, but all animals are safe, the zoo officials told the CM during his visit. The zoo is expected remain closed for another one week before it opens to public on a temporary basis.