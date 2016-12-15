Nation, Current Affairs

Abandoned car with J&K number plate triggers security alert in Pathankot

ANI
Published Dec 15, 2016, 10:18 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 10:19 am IST
The people who were travelling in the suspicious car, abandoned it when locals tried to stop them.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Pathankot: An Alto car was found under mysterious circumstances in Pathankot's Bamiyal area late Wednesday night, leading to high alert in the area.

Police officials said the car had a Jammu and Kashmir number plate. The people who were travelling in the vehicle escaped when locals tried to stop the car.

The police have seized the car and an investigation is underway.

Earlier in January, an abandoned bag sparked a scare at the Pathankot railway station.

However, no explosives were found in the bag.

Tags: pathankot, abandoned car, security alert

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Arjun, other stars chill out in their free time
Parineeti Chopra was snapped at the launch of a mobile phone in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra impresses with her style at launch event
B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Disha, Shilpa, other stars have a casual day out
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli two-times more aggressive than me: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly was all praise for Virat Kohli's performance. (Photo: PTI)
 

Powerball, Pokemon, Prince among 2016 top Google searches

After
 

Salman's Sultan most trending film of 2016, Rajinikanth's Kabali second

Salman Khan in 'Sultan' and Rajinikanth in 'Kabali'.
 

Hyderabad to alter Mughal story; old records tell many new stories

Aurangzeb
 

Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: This picture of Shruti Haasan with Kamal and Sarika is heart-melting!

Kamal and Sarika were married for sixteen years and have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara. (Photo source: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

11 Police teams working round the clock to trace missing JNU student Najeeb

Missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed (Photo: Facebook)

Andhra Pradesh: It’s insider trading, alleges BJP MLA

The new move is expected to trigger sparks betw-een the local TD leaders and the BJP MLA.

Two Russian ships reach Vizag coast

Initiated in 2003, the exercises highlight the strong and long-term strategic relationship between the two countries. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

AP discom gets national award for power saving

EPDCL CMD M.M. Naik receives award in the national level competition in energy conservation as Union power minister Piyush Goyal looks on in New Delhi on Wednesday.

CPM lashes out at Telangana CM

Thammineni Veerabadram and Julakanti Rangareddy participate in Mahajana Padayatra in Adilabad town on Wednesday. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham