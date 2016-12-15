Abandoned car with J&K number plate triggers security alert in Pathankot

Pathankot: An Alto car was found under mysterious circumstances in Pathankot's Bamiyal area late Wednesday night, leading to high alert in the area.

Police officials said the car had a Jammu and Kashmir number plate. The people who were travelling in the vehicle escaped when locals tried to stop the car.

The police have seized the car and an investigation is underway.

Earlier in January, an abandoned bag sparked a scare at the Pathankot railway station.

However, no explosives were found in the bag.