Telangana grows the fastest in the South

Projects in TS with investments of Rs 4 lakh-crore are in different stages of implementation.

Hyderabad: Telangana state has surpassed all southern states and outperformed the national average in attracting investments, according to a report released by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Assocham) on Thursday.

It said that the phenomenal growth was due to the “investor friendly policies” of the state government.

In 2011-12, the region attracted investments worth Rs 3.30 lakh-crore from domestic and foreign sources, which went up to Rs 5.90 lakh-crore by 2016-17, the study, ‘Telangana: Analysis of economic growth and investment performance’, said

Assocham national general secretary D.S. Rawat and senior managing committee member Babu Lal Jain released the summary of the study on Thursday.

TS has also outperformed the national average in economic growth.

“TS economy grew from 2.7 per cent in FY12 to 8.5 per cent in FY17. The all-India average growth increased from 5.4 per cent to 6.6 per cent,” the study said.

Telangana and the rest

79% TS average growth rate from financial year (FY) 2012 against the national average of 27%

3.3% TS share of total investments worth over Rs 177 lakh crore attracted by top industrial states in FY17.

68.5%TS investment growth rate over three years from FY15 against the national average of 20.8%

4%Telangana state share for gross value addition (GVA) across India as of FY17.