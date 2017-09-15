Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana grows the fastest in the South

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2017, 1:13 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Study by industry body has cheery news for state on growth, investments.
Projects in TS with investments of Rs 4 lakh-crore are in different stages of implementation.
 Projects in TS with investments of Rs 4 lakh-crore are in different stages of implementation.

Hyderabad: Telangana state has surpassed all southern states and outperformed the national average in attracting investments, according to a report released by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Assocham) on Thursday.

It said that the phenomenal growth was due to the “investor friendly policies” of the state government. 

In 2011-12, the region attracted investments worth Rs 3.30 lakh-crore from domestic and foreign  sources, which went up to Rs 5.90 lakh-crore by 2016-17, the study, ‘Telangana: Analysis of economic growth and investment performance’, said

Assocham national general secretary D.S. Rawat and senior managing committee member Babu Lal Jain released the summary of the study on Thursday.

TS has also outperformed the national average in economic growth.

“TS economy grew from 2.7 per cent in FY12 to 8.5 per cent in FY17. The all-India average growth increased from 5.4 per cent to 6.6 per cent,” the study said. 

Telangana and the rest
79% TS average growth rate from financial year (FY) 2012 against the  national average of 27%
3.3% TS share of total investments worth over Rs 177 lakh crore attracted by top industrial states in FY17.
68.5%TS investment growth rate over three years from FY15 against the national average of 20.8%
4%Telangana state  share for gross value addition (GVA) across India as of FY17.

Tags: telangana, fastest growth, economic growth
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
 

Pakistani teens in love electrocuted by families for trying to elope

Police officers have arrested the two fathers and two uncles and is investigating 30 members of the jigra who have since then all gone into hiding. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Shoaib Akhtar roasted on Twitter over Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 poll

Apple launched its flagship series in the form of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on Tuesday and the former Pakistani speedster was among the many to be flattered by the new technology. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left unable to get erection after being scratched by cat

Symptoms from the disease include fever, fatigue, headaches and swollen lymph nodes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan released from Virat Kohli-led squad for 1st 3 ODIs

“Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell,” said BCCI in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone X: Head to head of the titans

Note that we have mentioned the winner as subjective as we haven’t reviewed both the devices yet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Elimination of terrorist leadership is need of the hour: J&K IGP

Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muneer Khan said The terrorist leadership has to be eliminated because they also misguide our children and lure them into this. (Photo: File | PTI)

Rohingyas threat to national security, says Centre; files affidavit in SC

Rohingya Muslim girl Afeefa Bebi, who recently crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her few-hours-old brother as doctors check her mother Yasmeen Ara at a community hospital in Kutupalong refugee camp. (Photo: PTI)

No floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly till Sept. 20: Madras HC

TTV Dhinakaran had on Tuesday swore to throw the ruling Tamil Nadu government out of power. (File photo)

Death toll in UP boat capsize rises to 22; CM Adityanath orders probe

Rescuers search in the Yamuna River as villagers gather after a country boat, seen in foreground, capsized near Baghpat town in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

No building for 3 yrs, schools in MP's Chatarpur conduct classes on road

The Bagrajan School, one of those four schools, even conducts classes on the road, the locals informed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham