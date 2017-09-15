Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government questions AP’s Krishna diversion

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2017, 1:22 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Witness K.V. Subba Rao said the utilisation could not be called a violation and he needed to check the details.
The tribunal resumed its hearings to determine the distribution of Krishna waters between the two states.
Hyderabad: Senior counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan on behalf of the TS government sought several details from AP on utilisation of Krishna waters outside the river basin, before the Justice Brijesh Kumar Tribunal

He said the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-1 final award had barred utilisation of water from the Kris-hna basin in other river basins like Penna and Tungabhadra but AP had utilised significant quantities of water there, and sought details.

Witness K.V. Subba Rao said the utilisation could not be called a violation and he needed to check the details. The hearing was adjourned to October 12 and 13. 

Tags: krishna waters, telangana government, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




