Telangana government questions AP’s Krishna diversion

Hyderabad: Senior counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan on behalf of the TS government sought several details from AP on utilisation of Krishna waters outside the river basin, before the Justice Brijesh Kumar Tribunal

The tribunal resumed its hearings to determine the distribution of Krishna waters between the two states. It allowed Mr Vaidyanathan to cross examine AP’s designated witnesses.

He said the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-1 final award had barred utilisation of water from the Kris-hna basin in other river basins like Penna and Tungabhadra but AP had utilised significant quantities of water there, and sought details.

Witness K.V. Subba Rao said the utilisation could not be called a violation and he needed to check the details. The hearing was adjourned to October 12 and 13.