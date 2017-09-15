Tamil Nadu govt announces Anna medals for police personnel

Chennai: As many as 128 personnel in the police, fire and rescue, prison, Home Guards and finger print science recognised for their ‘outstanding devotion to duty’ will be given the Chief Minister’s Anna medals. The State government on Thursday announced the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s medals on the occasion of Anna’s birth anniversary on September 15.

According to the release 100 police personnel including Superintendents of Police to Grade-I constables, 10 Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Deputy Directors to firemen, 10 prison service staff in the rank of Deputy Jailor to grade I warder, six Home Guards including Assistant Commandant Generals and section leaders and a Superintendent of Police and a DySP in the finger print science unit would be recipients of the award.

The Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Gallantry will be presented to Special SI of Gangaikondan police station P Thirumalai Nambi.