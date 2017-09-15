Nation, Current Affairs

SC asks Centre for complete ban of Blue Whale Challenge

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2017, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 1:04 pm IST
The apex court demanded a detailed reply from the Centre within the next three weeks.
The Supreme Court has issued notice to Centre seeking complete ban on the deadly suicide game, Blue Whale Challenge. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday has issued notice to Centre seeking complete ban on the deadly suicide game, Blue Whale Challenge, that has been claiming lives of teenagers across the country. 

The apex court demanded a detailed reply from the Centre within the next three weeks.

On September 12, the apex court bench, comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea. 

Urging for an immediate ban on the deadly online game that has claimed more than 200 lives, the petitioner asked the apex court to direct the Central Government to take steps to ban the game.

The deadly Blue Whale game is an online game that challenges players for over 50 days, demanding them to complete tasks given by an anonymous controller.

The game firstly asks the player to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body, and then gives other tasks such as watching horror movies alone etc. The tasks include the final challenge to commit suicide.

The online game is created by Phillipe Budeikin, a Russian psychology student. 

