Nation, Current Affairs

Pak rangers violate ceasefire on J&K Intn'l Border; 1 BSF jawan killed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 15, 2017, 5:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 5:27 pm IST
The officials said the Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire agreement for the third consecutive day.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed as the firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in violation of the November 2003 ceasefire agreement has spread to International Border (IB) in Jammu district of the State.

The officials said the Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire agreement for the third consecutive day between the intervening night of September 14 and 15 in Arnia sector of the IB, resulting into the death of BSF constable Bijender Bahadur. He was on duty at a forward post of the BSF in Arnia when the Pakistan Rangers fired mortars and also used small arms fire to target the Indian positions shortly after midnight.

They said that a bullet hit Bahadur on the left side of his abdomen and succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. The BSF troops retaliated by using same calibre weapon. “Our jawans retaliated strongly and befittingly using the same calibre weapons,” a BSF spokesman added. Intermittent exchanges continued till Friday morning, reports said.

The BSF said that Bahadur, 32, was a resident of Vidya Bhawan Naraypur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Balia district. He is survived by his wife Sushmita Singh.

Earlier the LoC in neighbouring Poonch and Rajaouri districts witnessed repeated ceasefire violations by the Pakistan troops during past couple of weeks.

The Indian officials had said on Thursday that two
Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory action by the BSF earlier during the day. They said the action came after three Indian jawans were injured in “unprovoked” firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the IB and the LoC in Jammu and Poonch districts on Wednesday.

However, Pakistan had denied the charge and accused the Indian troops of initiating firing but along the LoC and the IB called ‘Working Boundary’ by it. India’s Deputy High Commissioner, J. P. Singh, was summoned to Foreign Office in Islamabad by Pakistan’s Director General (South Asia and SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, over alleged “ceasefire violations” by Indian troops along the LoC which had resulted in the killing of two civilians. The firing, he was told, took place in Phulian sector on the Pakistani side of the de facto border and that also three persons including a woman were injured.

Islamabad accused the Indian troops of “deliberately targeting” civilians and termed it “deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.” It urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement and investigate various incidents that have taken along the LoC.

However, India has strongly denied Pakistani allegations and said that the incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have increased sharply this year. The officials said that till August 1, there have been 285 such actions by the Pakistan army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year.

On the other hand, Pakistan has claimed that there have more than 700 ceasefire violations by the Indian troops this year, which resulted in the killing of 32 civilians on their side of the LoC.

Tags: border security force, line of control, ceasefire violations, international border
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Punjab farmer performs breathtaking stunts with a 1 tonne tractor

Gaggi Bansra has been invited to many fairs as people pay to watch him perform stunts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why Team India captain Virat Kohli ended his tie with Premier Futsal League

Virat Kohli, co-owner of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), was involved with the Premier Futsal as the brand ambassador during its inaugural season, which is not recognised by AIFF(All India Football Federation) or the footballing world body FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association ).(Photo: PTI)
 

Superman has a new villain: white supremacists

Superman, the DC Comics superhero, has a new mission protecting hard-working immigrants from white supremacist bullies. (Photo: Facebook/ DC Comics)
 

Now, a company is selling flip flops with Trump’s controversial tweets

The products being features include tweets of the President changing his mind on Syria, the Electoral College and anonymous sourcing. (Photo: AP/ Instagram)
 

Not using your Android phone for two months? Your backup could be deleted

Google servers constantly keep checking every account for checking the status of the devices.
 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dhinakaran attacks Palanisamy; vows to end 'rule of betrayal' in a week

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said that M K Stalin led DMK was their 'primary rival'. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra govt extends deadline for farm loan waiver applications by 7 days      

The Maharashtra government on Friday extended the deadline for submission of farm loan waiver applications by seven days.

Hyderabad: Woman forced to spend night on road with son’s dead body

The woman lost her son to dengue. (Photo: Screengrab)

Question me, not my son; CBI spreading misinformation, says P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram was examined by the agency in connection with the case in 2014. (Photo: PTI | File)

Vice Chancellor timely measures fetch Madurai Kamaraj University top award

The initiatives of P. P. Chellathurai, Vice Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, in implementing Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) fetched the university recognition from the Union human resource development ministry on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham