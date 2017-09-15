Nation, Current Affairs

Mother of 10-yr-old cancer patient writes to Prez, asks euthanasia for son

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2017, 10:56 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 10:57 am IST
The woman has pleaded for mercy killing on behalf of her son as the cost of treatment was too high to bear.
Unable to cope with expensive cancer treatment, mother of 10-year-old patient writes to President demanding euthanasia. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Unable to cope with expensive cancer treatment, mother of 10-year-old patient writes to President demanding euthanasia. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kanpur: A woman from Kanpur has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind asking for euthanasia for her 10-yr-old son who is battling cancer.

The woman has pleaded for mercy killing on behalf of her son as the cost of treatment was too high to bear.

In her letter to the President, the woman has written that she is being unable to continue with her son's recovery as the cost for the cancer treatment is too expensive.

Kanpur woman writes to President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)Kanpur woman writes to President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kanpur is the hometown of President Ram Nath Kovind and he is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Tags: mercy killing, euthanasia, cancer treatment, president ram nath nath kovind
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now, a company is selling flip flops with Trump’s controversial tweets

The products being features include tweets of the President changing his mind on Syria, the Electoral College and anonymous sourcing. (Photo: AP/ Instagram)
 

Not using your Android phone for two months? Your backup could be deleted

Google servers constantly keep checking every account for checking the status of the devices.
 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
 

Pakistani teens in love electrocuted by families for trying to elope

Police officers have arrested the two fathers and two uncles and is investigating 30 members of the jigra who have since then all gone into hiding. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Shoaib Akhtar roasted on Twitter over Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 poll

Apple launched its flagship series in the form of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on Tuesday and the former Pakistani speedster was among the many to be flattered by the new technology. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left unable to get erection after being scratched by cat

Symptoms from the disease include fever, fatigue, headaches and swollen lymph nodes. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vice Chancellor timely measures fetch Madurai Kamaraj University top award

The initiatives of P. P. Chellathurai, Vice Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, in implementing Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) fetched the university recognition from the Union human resource development ministry on Thursday.

Chennai grows and so do garbage mounds

 It may be noted that this is not the first time that the project is subject to revision (Photo: DC)

Kovai institutions elated

It observed the various cleanliness activities on our campus and sent its report (Representational Image)

Feting iconic Madras High Court structure

Historic Madras high court building will celebrate its 125th anniversary on Saturday in the presence of CM and legal luminaries (Photo: DC)

Narayanasamy checks streetlights at night tour

Narayanasamy (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham