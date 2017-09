Indian Army is strongly retaliating to the ceasefire. (Representational Image)

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was killed on Friday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura.

The jawan has been identified as Brijendra Bahadur Singh.

BSF jawan Brijendra Bahadur Singh killed in firing by Pakistan in Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura.

Indian Army is strongly retaliating to the ceasefire.

One civilian was also injured in the ceasefire.

Further details are awaited.