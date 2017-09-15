Nation, Current Affairs

Centre to file affidavit in SC on Rohingyas on Monday: Rajnath Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2017, 11:34 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 12:10 pm IST
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Government will file an affidavit in SC on Rohingyas on September 18.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the government would file an affidavit in the Supreme Court on 'Rohingyas are a threat to national security' on September 18.

On Thursday Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Centre has not filed any affidavit in the apex court in regard to the Rohingyas matter after it was reported that the Centre has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, stating that 'Rohingyas are a threat to national security'.

The Centre on Wednesday, while granting Indian citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees, maintained its stand saying that Rohingyas are illegal.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier indicated that some action will be taken with regard to deportation of Rohingyas, who are considered to be a security threat to Jammu and Kashmir.

Kiren Rijiju, who belongs to Arunachal Pradesh, had supported the Centre's statement saying Rohingyas were illegal immigrants. He also said that India absorbed the maximum number of refugees in the world.

Tags: rohingyas, home minister, rajnath singh, affidavit, supreme court, rohingyas threat to national security
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




