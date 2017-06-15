Nation, Current Affairs

Two more farmers commit suicide in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 15, 2017, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 3:02 am IST
Shivraj gives Rs 1 crore to kin of each killed farmer.
Congress leader and MP Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha during the 72-hour satyagraha, in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader and MP Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha during the 72-hour satyagraha, in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: A farmer named Ramesh Bisen of Ballpur village in Balaghat district, on Wednesday committed suicide by consuming pesticides after being unable to pay a Rs 2 lakh farm loan borrowed from a local society. Late on Tuesday evening, another farmer, Shomla, 60, had allegedly committed suicide by drinking pesticide at Pisnawal in Barwani district.

This takes the number of farmer suicides reported in the state since June 8 to seven. The reports come in the wake of a slew of measures announced by the state government to mollify agitating farmers and death of six protesters in police firing in Mandsaur district on June 6.

In order to show his support to the farmers’ cause, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met the family members of the slain cultivators in their villages.

Mr Chouhan visited the villages of Badban, Lodha, Pipliya Mandi and Nayakheda in Mandsaur district to offer condolences to the kin of the slain farmers hailing from these areas. He also handed over documents to them showing that a compensation of `1 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of the kin of each farmer killed in police firing.

“We have demanded that those responsible for death of our family members must be brought to book and dismissed from service,” the kin of the farmers said.

The Opposition was also keen on showing solidarity to the farmers. Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and others launched 72-hour satyagarh here in protest against the killing of six farmers by the police.

Tags: cm shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Footage of python regurgitating an entire deer will freak you out

Several similar videos have been shared in the past few weeks (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap posts intimate pictures with 23-year-old girlfriend

Anurag Kashyap shared these pictures on his social media account.
 

This British surgeon is spending Rs 40 lakh to rebuild scarred Pakistani faces

Dr. Asim will also train other physicians and doctors and people in Karachi to help other victims of acid attacks. (Photo: Twitter/CrownClinic)
 

Video: Driver's innovative way to help elderly woman cross road goes viral

The video has been shared widely (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman prepares diet chart for his bouncers, urges to adhere; will expel unfit ones

Salman Khan
 

Deepika’s bold photoshoot a matter of concern for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The strict filmmaker had asked all the actors to maintain low profile in order to avoid controversies. The shooting of the film is also happening discreetly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: No probes, babus scot-free

The GHMC, one of the state's highest revenue generating departments, has had no one to lead its vigilance and enforcement cell since April 31 last year.

Telangana: Full salary not being paid to contract staff

Gandhi Hospital

IIT-Hyderabad offers new BTech courses

IIT-Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Wall that brings joy and warmth

The wall of kindness launched in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, filled with clothes and other useful things to be donated to the needy and underprivileged.

Telangana: Malavath Poorna now in fight for farm land

Her father Malavath Devidas said, “There was no 5-acre parcel of government land available in our native Sirikonda mandal. Officials identified land in Indalwai-Tirmanpally but a section of locals objected. They came in large numbers to confront us when we went to see the land.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham