Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Beautician ends life, sub-inspector shoots himself day later

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K K ABDUL RAHOOF
Published Jun 15, 2017, 2:53 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 3:05 am IST
Prabhakar Reddy, 32, was found lying dead on a chair at his house in the police quarters by his colleagues on Wednesday afternoon.
Sirisha and D. Prabhakar Reddy
 Sirisha and D. Prabhakar Reddy

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector from Kukunoorpally police station allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in his home in Siddipet, just a day after a 28-year-old woman employee of a photo studio ended her life.

While relatives of sub-inspector P. Prabhakar Reddy alleged that he committed suicide due to harassment from his seniors, police officials say that Prabhakar Reddy had made sexual advances to the woman, Arusumilli Vijayalakshmi, alias Sirisha, a day before her death. They allege that he killed himself after TV channels started playing up the death of Sirisha, portraying it as a highly suspicious death.

Sirisha, who worked as a beautician and HR manager in RJ Photography near Filmnagar in Jubilee Hills, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her office on Tuesday morning. A case of suspicious death was filed but the news broke only on Wednesday morning.

Prabhakar Reddy, 32, was found lying dead on a chair at his house in the police quarters by his colleagues on Wednesday afternoon. The police suspect that he killed himself between 12.45 pm and 1 pm. His service pistol was found near his body.

His colleagues said he had come to work in the morning. He left the police station at 12 noon. He was still wearing his uniform when his body was found.

Violence erupts in Siddipet over SI’s death, kin allege harassment
Prabhakar Reddy’s wife and children were in their native village of Aloor. Strangely, Prabhakar Reddy had taken over as the Kukunoorpally SI after his predecessor, V Ramakrishna Reddy, 45, shot himself with his service pistol last year.

Telangana’s Director General of Police, Anurag Sharma, said that an investigation has been launched and it will be looking into all aspects of the death. Mr Sharma has also transferred Siddipet ACP Giridhar and attached him to the headquarters.

Meanwhile, violence erupted in Siddipet following the death of the SI. Locals started a rasta roko on the Karimnagar highway and at the Kukunoorpally police station.  SI Prabhakar Reddy’s relatives came out on the road to protest. They said harassment by top cops pushed him to suicide. Police had to divert buses and heavy vehicles from Siddipet.

Tags: sub-inspector
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Sirisha and D. Prabhakar Reddy

Suicide case: Sirisha, boss were having affair, says police

Police officials, who questioned Rajiv and his friend Sravan, said they went to Kukunoorpally on Monday night to meet the SI.
15 Jun 2017 2:53 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Footage of python regurgitating an entire deer will freak you out

Several similar videos have been shared in the past few weeks (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap posts intimate pictures with 23-year-old girlfriend

Anurag Kashyap shared these pictures on his social media account.
 

This British surgeon is spending Rs 40 lakh to rebuild scarred Pakistani faces

Dr. Asim will also train other physicians and doctors and people in Karachi to help other victims of acid attacks. (Photo: Twitter/CrownClinic)
 

Video: Driver's innovative way to help elderly woman cross road goes viral

The video has been shared widely (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman prepares diet chart for his bouncers, urges to adhere; will expel unfit ones

Salman Khan
 

Deepika’s bold photoshoot a matter of concern for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The strict filmmaker had asked all the actors to maintain low profile in order to avoid controversies. The shooting of the film is also happening discreetly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: No probes, babus scot-free

The GHMC, one of the state's highest revenue generating departments, has had no one to lead its vigilance and enforcement cell since April 31 last year.

Telangana: Full salary not being paid to contract staff

Gandhi Hospital

IIT-Hyderabad offers new BTech courses

IIT-Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Wall that brings joy and warmth

The wall of kindness launched in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, filled with clothes and other useful things to be donated to the needy and underprivileged.

Telangana: Malavath Poorna now in fight for farm land

Her father Malavath Devidas said, “There was no 5-acre parcel of government land available in our native Sirikonda mandal. Officials identified land in Indalwai-Tirmanpally but a section of locals objected. They came in large numbers to confront us when we went to see the land.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham