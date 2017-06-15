Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: Three engineering colleges register zero results

Published Jun 15, 2017
 Anna University has released the academic performance details of 506 affiliated engineering colleges in the state.

CHENNAI: Not a single student from three engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu was able to clear the semester exams held in December 2016.

Anna University has released the academic performance details of 506 affiliated engineering colleges in the state.  It is to help students who have applied to engineering counselling to choose a better college on the basis of academic performance.

The three colleges are from Tirunelveli, Kancheepuram and Coimbatore. A total of 83 students from these colleges have appeared for the exam, but none of them is able to clear it.

Indian Institute of Handloom Technology in Salem has registered highest pass percentage with 94.74 per cent of the students clearing the exam.

It was followed by the PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research in Coimbatore with 94.65 per cent and VSB Engineering College in Karur with 93.47 per cent of students clearing the exam.

Only eight colleges have achieved more than 90 per cent results in the semester.

Of 506 engineering colleges, 253 colleges have registered more than 50 per cent of results and the rest of them got less than 50 per cent results.

Twelve colleges have gotten pass percentages of less than 10 per cent.  On a general note colleges from Coimbatore and Tiruchi regions have registered with better pass percentages.

In the May 2016 examinations Vivekananda College of Engineering for Women in Namakkal has registered highest pass percentage with 98.95 per cent of the students passing the exam.

“The academic performance alone should not be the criteria for students to select the colleges. It is also one of the parameters to select the college,” a senior professor from Anna University said.

“The pass percentage alone cannot determine the output of the college. It is important to know about the placements, lab facilities and faculty members,” he said.

“The academic performance details are misleading the students rather helping them,” says career consultant Jayaprakash A Gandhi.

“This information is not the right tool to choose the college. What is the use of making the students pass the exam if they don’t get the job,” he said, adding that some colleges in top 50 did not get good placements last year.

