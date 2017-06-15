 LIVE !  :  Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahman have steadied the Bangladesh innings just when Indian bowlers looked set to dominate the proceedings. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind vs Ban semifinal: Tamim, Mushfiqur trouble India
 
Nation, Current Affairs

No offer made by Russia to ease out tension between India and Pak: MEA

ANI
Published Jun 15, 2017, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
MEA spokesperson denied reports of Pak media about Russia's reported offer to defuse tension between the two countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said that no offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to New Delhi.

"No offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to India," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

Denying reports in Pakistan media about Russia's reported offer for mediation to ease the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, Baglay said, "It is my understanding that Russia is very well aware of India's consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence".

India's reaction came after Pakistan welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's reported offer to ease the ongoing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. Although, Russia has not confirmed about it.

The Dawn quoted Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria as saying during a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday that the country had recently established high-level contact with Russia and Islamabad welcome Putin's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan.

According to unverified reports in Pakistan media, Russian President Putin during his meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the recently-held Belt and Road Forum reportedly offered to help mediate tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Tensions have been running high between the two Asian neighbours amid spree of ceasefire violations and cross-border infiltration from Pakistan side.

Relations between India and Pakistan worsened after several terror attacks including one on an Indian military base in Uri and also on an Indian air force base in Pathankot.

The situation between both nations further deteriorated after a Pakistan military court announced a death sentence to former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Relations between the two nations have been particularly worsened after the 2008 Mumbai attacks by Pakistan based terrorists.

Tags: india, pakistan, russia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesman, Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan welcomes Russia's role in resolving issues with India: Nafees Zakaria

Talking about ties with Russia, Zakarai said Pakistan-Russia relation was following a positive trajectory.
15 Jun 2017 8:43 PM
Welcome of India and Pak as new SCO members in Beijing on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

SCO charter prohibits India, Pakistan to raise bilateral issues: China

China, a dominant member of the now eight-member group, hosts the headquarters of the organisation.
15 Jun 2017 5:11 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese toddler head balloons because of rare life threatening condition

The boy's mother begs in front of the hospital to fund the treatment (Photo: YouTube)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva’s piano skills steal the show on Instagram

While Dhoni is in England helping his team in the Champions Trophy, his wife Sakshi Dhoni took some time off to share a video of their two-year old daughter Ziva playing a piano.(Photo: Instagram / Sakshi Dhoni)
 

Babe alert! Seductress Zhu Zhu chills in a pink bikini ahead of Tubelight release

Zhu Zhu (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ zhuzhuclubheaven).
 

Girls who menstruate early are more likely to get married young

This highlights the need to include age of menarche in studies (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian diner served onions at US eatery, picks fight in drunken state; arrested

Police arrested Yuba Raj Sharma, 43, after the confrontation at the All India restaurant, in Oakland, Pittsburgh, and charged him with terrorist threats, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and public drunkenness. (Photo: Facebook)
 

How diarrhea can give you a healthy lifestyle

Diarrhea is critical to enteric pathogen clearance, and that IL-22 may play a key role in host defense. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gurgaon: 5-year-old twins die of suffocation after getting locked in car

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, in the Jamalpur area of Pataudi, when - Harsha and Harshita – while playing outside their grandparents' house, stepped into an old car parked there. (Representational Image)

Will dissolve Shia, Sunni waqf boards in UP over corruption charges: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Kochi Metro inauguration: 'Metro man' Sreedharan to share stage with Modi

E Sreedharan (Photo: DC/File)

MHA seeks report on Gorkhaland issues from West Bengal govt

Ministry of Home Affairs seek report from West Bengal government on Gorkhaland issue in Darjeeling where GJM supporters had called on indefinite strike. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Dinakaran meets Sasikala in Bengaluru Jail

Dinakaran meets AIADMK chief V K Sasikala in Bengaluru jail. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham