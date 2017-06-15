Nation, Current Affairs

Revanth Reddy to KCR on land scams: Prove innocence

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 15, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 3:02 am IST
TD MLA A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday put forth several questions to the CM.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and TD leader A. Revanth Reddy
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and TD leader A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Demanding Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao prove his innocence by ordering a CBI probe into the land scams that have surfaced recently, TS TD MLA A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday put forth several questions to the CM.  

He said that due to failure of the CID to properly probe gangster Nayeemuddin’s criminal activities, the Eamcet-2 paper leakage, Bodhan commercial tax evasion scam, Indiramma Housing and Chief Minister Relief Fund scam, the people of Telangana cannot again expect a thorough investigation from CID.

Mr Reddy said that due to involvement of several officials of both the state and Central governments and various agencies in the Miyapur land scam, it would be better for the CM to order a CBI probe so that he comes out clean from various allegations.

Mr Reddy also wanted to know whether law and order police or CID Officials are involved in the investigation as there are conflicting statements on the issue.

Tags: a. revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

