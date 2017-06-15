Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan given evidence of its hand in J&K’s unrest: India tells UNHRC

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2017, 7:17 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 7:17 am IST
Pakistan keeps referring to UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, says India.
Exercising its Right of Reply during a general debate at the 35th session of the UNHRC, India accused Pakistan of “misusing” the UN platform to pursue its political objectives.
 Exercising its Right of Reply during a general debate at the 35th session of the UNHRC, India accused Pakistan of “misusing” the UN platform to pursue its political objectives.

Geneva: Pakistan has been given “concrete evidence” about its cross-border “encouragement and support” for the protests in Kashmir, India told the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing Islamabad of resorting to “short-sighted tactics” to divert attention.

Exercising its Right of Reply during a general debate at the 35th session of the UNHRC, India accused Pakistan of “misusing” the UN platform to pursue its political objectives.

“Pakistan’s unsolicited and unwarranted comments pertaining to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of the Union of India, are factually incorrect and bear no relationship to reality,” India said in a statement.

Asserting that Pakistan is using terror to destabilise Kashmir, it said, “The foremost challenge to stability in Kashmir is the scourge of terrorism, which receives sustenance from Pakistan and the territories under Pakistan’s control.”

“Contrary to Pakistan’s claims, and in gross violation of UN Security Council resolution 1267, the designated terrorist entities and organisations continue to carry out their activities freely as reported in the local Pakistani print, audio-visual and social media,” it said.

India said that “concrete evidence” about cross-border encouragement and support for the protests in Kashmir has been handed over to Pakistan. “Instead of working with a sense of purpose to address this issue, Pakistan resorts to short-sighted tactics to divert attention, as we have once again seen today,” it said.

“Pakistan keeps referring to UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. However, it very conveniently forgets its own obligation under these resolutions to first vacate the illegal occupation of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir,” India said.

Pakistan had described the situation in Kashmir as “India’s national shame” and said that this “hateful cycle can only be stopped through political dialogue.

India also criticised Pakistan for “blatantly” disregarding its other commitments saying, “be it under the 1972 Simla Agreement, the 2004 joint declaration foreswearing terrorism as well as the understanding between our PMs in Russia”.

Tags: unhrc

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Footage of python regurgitating an entire deer will freak you out

Several similar videos have been shared in the past few weeks (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap posts intimate pictures with 23-year-old girlfriend

Anurag Kashyap shared these pictures on his social media account.
 

This British surgeon is spending Rs 40 lakh to rebuild scarred Pakistani faces

Dr. Asim will also train other physicians and doctors and people in Karachi to help other victims of acid attacks. (Photo: Twitter/CrownClinic)
 

Video: Driver's innovative way to help elderly woman cross road goes viral

The video has been shared widely (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman prepares diet chart for his bouncers, urges to adhere; will expel unfit ones

Salman Khan
 

Deepika’s bold photoshoot a matter of concern for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The strict filmmaker had asked all the actors to maintain low profile in order to avoid controversies. The shooting of the film is also happening discreetly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

This language policy, good or bad?

Starting from the academic year 2015-16 , all children, even those who do not speak Kannada as their mother tongue must learn it as either their second or third language.

Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah feted by Lingayats, says he admires Basavanna

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being felicitated by Veerashaiva Mahasabha leaders at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Largest mass yoga: Mysuru targets record

The rehearsal for the mass yoga demonstration to enter the Guinness Book of Records, which was held in Mysuru on Sunday last

Hyderabad: No probes, babus scot-free

The GHMC, one of the state's highest revenue generating departments, has had no one to lead its vigilance and enforcement cell since April 31 last year.

Telangana: Full salary not being paid to contract staff

Gandhi Hospital
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham