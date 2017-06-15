 LIVE !  :  Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahman have steadied the Bangladesh innings just when Indian bowlers looked set to dominate the proceedings. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind vs Ban semifinal: Tamim, Mushfiqur trouble India
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Kochi Metro inauguration: 'Metro man' Sreedharan to share stage with Modi

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2017, 7:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 7:49 pm IST
This puts an end to the controversy over the non-inclusion of DMRC principal adviser Sreedharan, popularly known as Metro man.
E Sreedharan (Photo: DC/File)
  E Sreedharan (Photo: DC/File)

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the state government's intervention, the PMO on Thursday said that 'Metro man' E Sreedharan has been included in the list of dignitaries who will share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Kochi Metro inauguration on June 17.

This puts an end to the controversy over the non-inclusion of DMRC principal adviser Sreedharan, popularly known as Metro man, from the list of dignitaries sharing the dais with the prime minister.

Information in this regard was received at the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, an official release said.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has also agreed to include the name of Opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala among the dignitaries to be present on the stage, it said.

The PMO's intervention comes in the wake of the Chief Secretary writing to it in this regard on Wednesday.

However, as per information received by CMO's office here, the name of PT Thomas, local Congress MLA, has not be included as requested by the state government.

A controversy had erupted in the state as the name of Sreedharan, who was associated with the project from the very beginning, was not found in the list of names of dignitaries who will share the stage with Modi for the inaugural function.

Earlier at Kochi, Sreedharan sought to downplay the controversy and said there was nothing unusual in the decision of not being invited on the stage as such restrictions were usual in a programme being attended by the prime minister.

He also inspected the arrangements for the inauguration. "Please don't make a controversy over the issue. Prime Minister's security is important," Sreedharan said, adding that the programme should be conducted as per the preparations made by the prime minister's security agencies.

Tags: kochi metro, sreedharan, metro man
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese toddler head balloons because of rare life threatening condition

The boy's mother begs in front of the hospital to fund the treatment (Photo: YouTube)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva’s piano skills steal the show on Instagram

While Dhoni is in England helping his team in the Champions Trophy, his wife Sakshi Dhoni took some time off to share a video of their two-year old daughter Ziva playing a piano.(Photo: Instagram / Sakshi Dhoni)
 

Babe alert! Seductress Zhu Zhu chills in a pink bikini ahead of Tubelight release

Zhu Zhu (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ zhuzhuclubheaven).
 

Girls who menstruate early are more likely to get married young

This highlights the need to include age of menarche in studies (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian diner served onions at US eatery, picks fight in drunken state; arrested

Police arrested Yuba Raj Sharma, 43, after the confrontation at the All India restaurant, in Oakland, Pittsburgh, and charged him with terrorist threats, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and public drunkenness. (Photo: Facebook)
 

How diarrhea can give you a healthy lifestyle

Diarrhea is critical to enteric pathogen clearance, and that IL-22 may play a key role in host defense. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MHA seeks report on Gorkhaland issues from West Bengal govt

Ministry of Home Affairs seek report from West Bengal government on Gorkhaland issue in Darjeeling where GJM supporters had called on indefinite strike. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Dinakaran meets Sasikala in Bengaluru Jail

Dinakaran meets AIADMK chief V K Sasikala in Bengaluru jail. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

J&K: Policeman shot dead by militants in Kulgam district

Policeman shot dead by militants at Bogund in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

Centre rushes 400 more paramilitary personnel to Darjeeling; total 1,400

Security personnel chase away GJM supporters who were staging a protest meeting in Darjeeling on Tuesday over West Bengal government's decision to teach Bengali in all schools. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Opposition, industry bodies oppose PDP-BJP support for implementation of GST

J&K: Opposition, industrial bodies differ with PDP-BJP government over implementation of GST. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham