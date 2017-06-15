 LIVE !  :  While Virat Kohli-led India will be aiming to topple Bangladesh and seal a place in the final, Mashrafe Mortaza’s Bangladeshi unit will keen to stop India in their track. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind vs Ban semifinal: Bhuvi strikes in 1st over
 
Kerala: Man beats wife with firewood, throws acid over dowry dispute

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Though she managed to protect her face, acid fell on her ears, neck and back causing burn injuries, police said.
The acid attack caused the woman grievous injuries. (Representational Image)
  The acid attack caused the woman grievous injuries. (Representational Image)

Kollam: A man in Alapuzha district allegedly beat up his wife demanding more dowry and poured acid on her causing grievous injuries.

According to a statement given to police by the 31-year-old woman, her husband and mother-in-law used to often quarrel with her and torture her for not bringing in enough dowry.

The woman claimed that at the time of her wedding, nine years ago, her parents had promised to give Rs two lakh in cash and 20 sovereigns of gold as dowry. But they could give only gold and due to that she was tortured.

“On June 6, the woman's husband allegedly hit her on the head with firewood and as she lay on the floor with blood oozing out, he threw acid at her,” police said.

“Though she managed to protect her face, acid fell on her ears, neck and back causing burn injuries. She was taken to a taluk hospital by her mother whom she had called for help,” they said.

On the basis of the woman's complaint at a Punalur police station in Kollam on June 10, her husband and mother-in-law were booked for cruelty and causing grievous hurt by use of acid, police said.

Since the incident occurred at Chengannur, the case was transferred and re-registered. Investigations have begun, Chengannur police sources said, adding efforts are on to nab the woman's husband who is absconding.

