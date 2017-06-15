Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 2 Pak soldiers killed as Army fires back post ceasefire violations

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2017, 9:24 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 9:24 am IST
The Pakistan Army resorted to shelling of mortar bombs and firing of small arms and automatic weapons on forward posts and civilian areas.
Representational Image (Photo: File)
 Representational Image (Photo: File)

Jammu: Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in fierce retaliation by Indian troops as Pakistan Army on Thursday violated ceasefire thrice along the Line of Control in two sectors in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The Pakistan Army resorted to shelling of mortar bombs and firing of small arms and automatic weapons on forward posts and civilian areas in the region.

There have been 10 ceasefire violations in past four days and total 14 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region since January 1, in which one civilian died and seven others were injured. 

In escalated terror violence in Kashmir, militants engineered seven grenade attacks and firing incidents in the Valley yesterday in which 14 policemen were injured and four rifles snatched by militants from the them. 

Indian troops gave a strong retaliation in which 2 Pakistani soldiers were killed opposite to Bhimbher Gali sector today, defence sources said. 

"Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of mortars, small arms, automatics RPG, Recoilless Rifles from 1840 hours in Naushera sector along the LoC in Rajouri district today," Defence Spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said. 

Before this third ceasefire violation in the day, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics RPG, Recoilless Rifles from 0930 hours in Naushera sector along the LoC in Rajouri district today, he said. 

Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively and firing is presently on, he said. 

Earlier, Pakistan carried out indiscriminate firing from 0500 hours to 0545 hours in Bhimbher Gali sector in Poonch along the LoC, he added. 

There were 3 ceasefire violation on June 12.

Tags: indian army, line of control (loc), ceasefire violations, 2 pak soldiers killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Related Stories

Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

J&K: Army gives befitting reply to ceasefire violations from Pakistan

Defence Ministry said Pak has violated ceasefire for the ninth time this month. The troops are hitting them hard and will hit them hardest.
12 Jun 2017 1:14 PM
The exchange of fire is currently underway. (Representational Image)

J&K: Pak violates ceasefire in Bhimber Gali sector, Indian Army retaliates

The Indian Army posts have been since then retaliating swiftly and effectively.
11 Jun 2017 12:54 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alert! Your WhatsApp could stop working post June 30

Fortunately for most Windows users, they can expect a great update too.
 

Google to ditch HTC; LG will manufacture Pixel XL instead

(Image: Google Pixel smartphone/Representational image)
 

Jupiter is the oldest planet in solar system: study

Jupiter is the most massive planet of the solar system and its presence had an immense effect on the dynamics of the solar accretion disk.
 

Video: Footage of python regurgitating an entire deer will freak you out

Several similar videos have been shared in the past few weeks (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap posts intimate pictures with 23-year-old girlfriend

Anurag Kashyap shared these pictures on his social media account.
 

This British surgeon is spending Rs 40 lakh to rebuild scarred Pakistani faces

Dr. Asim will also train other physicians and doctors and people in Karachi to help other victims of acid attacks. (Photo: Twitter/CrownClinic)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

This language policy, good or bad?

Starting from the academic year 2015-16 , all children, even those who do not speak Kannada as their mother tongue must learn it as either their second or third language.

Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah feted by Lingayats, says he admires Basavanna

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being felicitated by Veerashaiva Mahasabha leaders at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Largest mass yoga: Mysuru targets record

The rehearsal for the mass yoga demonstration to enter the Guinness Book of Records, which was held in Mysuru on Sunday last

Hyderabad: No probes, babus scot-free

The GHMC, one of the state's highest revenue generating departments, has had no one to lead its vigilance and enforcement cell since April 31 last year.

Telangana: Full salary not being paid to contract staff

Gandhi Hospital
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham