Hunt on for Pakistani scientist assets in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 15, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 3:01 am IST
The move has gained significance in the official circles here.
A.Q. Khan
Bhopal: The local administration here has launched a search to trace the immovable assets owned by the family of Bhopal-born Pakistan’s nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan here before they emigrated to the neighbouring country following a “directive” from the Office of Custodian of Enemy Properties, Mumbai.

The move has gained significance in the official circles here. Sources disclosed to this newspaper here on Wednesday that the Mumbai office of CEP has recently sought a confidential report from the local administration seeking to know what is the current status of the ancestral properties of Mr Khan, known as the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

While asking the Bhopal district administration to conduct a survey to identify enemy properties in the region, the Mumbai has also sought to know the current owners of the properties once owned by the Khan family here.

“The CEP, Mumbai, has given a list of 47 properties identified as enemy properties in Bhopal, to the local administration to find. Among them are immovable assets once owned by Mr Khan’s family,” a senior officer in the revenue department told this newspaper.

